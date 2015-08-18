(Adds comment from CEO, detail on Africa expansion)
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 South Africa's Shoprite
Holdings, Africa's biggest retailer by sales, will open
nearly twice as many stores on the rest of the continent this
year as in 2014, chief executive Whitey Basson said on Tuesday.
The supermarket operator is banking on rapid growth in
markets such as Nigeria and Angola where it aims to change the
shopping habits of Africa's rising middle class.
The retailer, which also operates the Checkers grocery chain
and OK Furniture, reported a 10.8 percent rise in full-year
earnings on Tuesday, buoyed by sales growth of 13.5 percent in
stores outside its home market.
It plans to add another 35 stores this year to the 189 it
has in the rest of Africa, hoping to improve on the 16 percent
contribution that Africa ex-South Africa makes to its profits.
Last year it opened 20 stores outside South Africa.
"It usually takes three to five years for countries to
change from pavement shopping to using supermarkets," Basson
said at a presentation of the company's results.
Nigeria will get 14 new stores in the next 20 months and
Shoprite is building a distribution centre there, aiming to move
goods faster as imports into Nigeria can be delayed in ports for
up to three months or so, Basson said.
Angola, is the only other market large enough to justify a
distribution centre in the next five years, he said.
Hampered in South Africa by power outages, rising
electricity costs and highly indebted consumers, Shoprite
increased sales in its home market by stealing market share in
its food business from rivals.
The retailer, which began as a chain of eight stores in
South Africa in 1979 and has had Basson at the helm throughout,
now spans 15 countries across the continent, 13 of which posted
stronger economic growth than South Africa last year.
Shoprite said diluted headline earnings per share (EPS)
totaled 772.9 cents in the year ended June, in line with the 773
cents estimate by Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.
Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in
South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
Shoprite shares were up 1.2 percent by 1245 GMT. The shares
nearly doubled in price over the last five years as the company
expanded but are down almost 5 percent since the start of this
year on sluggish consumer demand in South Africa.
The retailer said total sales rose 11.2 percent to 113.7
billion rand ($8.80 billion) for the year.
($1 = 12.9235 rand)
