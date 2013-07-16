JOHANNESBURG, July 16 Africa's biggest grocer
Shoprite Holdings Ltd missed estimates with a 12.1
percent rise in full-year sales, reflecting a slowdown in
spending that sent its shares sharply down on the Johannesburg
bourse on Tuesday.
Shoprite said sales came in at 92.7 billion rand ($9.4
billion) in the year to end-June, below the 95 billion rand mean
estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
"The growing pressure on consumers' disposable income
reflects in the slow-down in sales in the South African
supermarket division," it said in a statement.
After more than two-years as investors' favourites,
retailers in Africa's biggest economy are quickly losing their
lustre as debt-fuelled consumer spending stalls.
Shares in Shoprite, which are down about 10 percent so far
this year, skidded 5.5 percent to 180.64 rand by 1344 GMT, on
course for their biggest daily decline in more than six months.
The stock would have to fall by another 11 percent to meet
what Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates as a level that
justifies Shoprite's most likely earnings trajectory over the
next five years.
($1 = 9.9018 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)