(Corrects to show FY sales figure is 92.7 billion rand, not 82.7 billion)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Shoprite, Africa's biggest grocer, missed forecasts with an 11 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, hit by slower spending in its core South African market.

Cape Town-based Shoprite said headline earnings per share totalled 675.4 cents in the year to end-June, below a 681 cents estimate in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Sales rose 12 percent to 92.7 billion rand ($9.11 billion), also missing analysts' forecasts of 94.3 billion rand. ($1 = 10.1727 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)