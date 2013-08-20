(Corrects to show FY sales figure is 92.7 billion rand, not
82.7 billion)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Shoprite, Africa's
biggest grocer, missed forecasts with an 11 percent rise in
full-year profit on Tuesday, hit by slower spending in its core
South African market.
Cape Town-based Shoprite said headline earnings per share
totalled 675.4 cents in the year to end-June, below a 681 cents
estimate in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
Sales rose 12 percent to 92.7 billion rand ($9.11 billion),
also missing analysts' forecasts of 94.3 billion rand.
($1 = 10.1727 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)