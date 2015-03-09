WRAPUP 1-China April exports, imports rise less than expected
Beijing, May 8 China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South Africa's credit rating is not expected to change in the next 24 months but its electricity crunch will take up to 0.3 percent off economic growth in 2015, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday.
Standard & Poor's, kept South Africa's rating at BBB-, the lowest investment level in December, with a stable outlook. [IDnL6N0TX07U (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
Beijing, May 8 China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------