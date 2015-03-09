(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South Africa's credit
rating is unlikely to change at another review in June or in the
next 24 months, but an electricity crunch will shave 0.3 percent
off this year's economic growth, Standard & Poor's said.
In its macroeconomic outlook for Africa's most advanced
economy on Monday, S&P forecast growth of over 2 percent this
year, which would accelerate in 2016 and beyond.
But it warned that wage demands from the public sector,
which are well above the inflation rate, and funding the
cash-strapped power utility Eskom were a risk to
growth.
In December, S&P kept South Africa's rating at BBB-, the
lowest investment grade, with a stable outlook.
.
The agency is due to issue its next review in June.
"Our outlook doesn't mean rating measures could not be taken
earlier. Outlooks can be moved and ratings can ultimately
change," Christian Esters, senior director sovereign ratings,
told reporters.
Peer Fitch rates South Africa at BBB with a negative
outlook, and warned last week that a downgrade was more likely
than not..
Moody's cut its rating to Baa2 from Baa1 in November last
year, citing a weak growth outlook caused by structural
weaknesses including energy shortages.
Power firm Eskom has struggled to meet electricity demand
because of a lack to funds to upgrade its ageing infrastructure,
forcing it to implement controlled power outages to prevent the
grid from being overwhelmed in the worst power crisis since
2008.
