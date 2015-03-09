DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 19
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
JOHANNESBURG, March 9 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday that South Africa's rating was unlikely to change in June when it carries out its next review but warned that wage demands were a risk to growth.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------