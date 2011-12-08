PRETORIA Dec 8 Spending growth in South Africa's economy accelerated sharply in the third quarter as household spending accelerated and investment spending by both the public and private sector picked up.

In its December Quarterly Bulletin, the South African Reserve Bank said on Thursday growth in aggregate real gross domestic expenditure quickened sharply to an annualised 4.2 percent in the third quarter from 1.1 percent in the second quarter.

Household expenditure growth picked up pace in the third quarter, rising to 3.7 percent compared with an annualised 3.3 percent previously.

"This stronger pace of increase could be attributed to brisk spending on durable goods and services alongside more moderate spending on semi and non-durable goods," the bank said.

The bank said real disposable income grew by 3.9 percent in the third quarter from 3.5 percent previously. Growth in household debt moderated on account of slower rise in mortgage advances.

The ratio of household debt to disposable income inched lower to 75.0 percent from 75.8 percent in the second quarter while debt service costs edged down to 6.9 percent of disposable income in line with steady interest rates that have stayed at 30-year lows since the end of 2010.

On the investment side, the Reserve Bank said a faster pace of investment was recorded in both the public and private sector and as a result, gross fixed capital formation rose to 5.6 percent compared with 5.0 percent in the second quarter.

Investment growth contracted in 2010 as the local economy was slowly recovering from a recession in 2009 - its first in almost two decades.

In the private sector, farmers increased their spending on machinery in anticipation of better wheat crop and relatively favourable price of maize.

Several car manufacturers planning to launch new models in 2012 also raised spending on warehouses and machinery and equipment.

Investment by public corporations rose to an annualised 6.3 percent from 5.4 percent due to robust spending in electricity and transport sectors.

The bank said state-owned logistics company Transnet and electricity firm Eskom spent on machinery and equipment for ongoing projects to improve infrastructure. (Reporting by Phumza Macanda; Editing by Marius Bosch)