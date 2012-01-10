JOHANNESBURG One person was killed and nearly 20 injured in a stampede on Tuesday by students trying to register at the University of Johannesburg, reflecting desperate demand for higher education among the poor in Africa's largest economy.

Thousands of potential applicants had lined up for days for about 800 slots at the university, most of them from poor families but who had scored high enough on national exams to be considerated for higher education.

The application process has been open for weeks but many poor students do not have Internet access and could not apply online. The crush was caused by students pushing their way into offices on the final day for applications, university officials said.

"What led to the frenzy was a desperation amongst the students because they see entrance into university as their only chance," said Ruksana Osman, a professor of education at the University of Wittwatersand.

The person killed was a mother of a potential applicant, university officials said, while emergency services official Nana Radebe said nearly 20 people had been injured, at least three of them seriously.

Unemployment among youth is South Africa is about 50 percent and many see a university degree as the only way to escape poverty.

Under apartheid, all but a trickle of the country's black majority was shut out of higher education. When white minority rule ended nearly 18 years ago, the gates to universities were opened to all.

Higher Education Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

The university is planning a news conference later to give more details on the incident. University registrar Marie Muller told national broadcaster eNews: "We have space for an additional 500 or 800."

The ministry has been criticised for being too slow to adapt to the new realities of education after apartheid and to provide enough vocational training in a country which the government says suffers from a lack of skilled workers.

"One of the great challenges is to expand the range, not simply the number of institutions but the range of educational opportunities available," said University of Wittwatersand education expert Francis Faller.

"We have to sympathise and acknowledge that the hunger has an idealistic dimension, but also a hard realistic dimension of having no other avenues," Faller said.

(Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Alison Williams)