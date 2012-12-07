(Adds background)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 7 South Africa's Standard Bank
said on Friday it would appeal an arbitration ruling to
refund at least $60 million worth of shares to a union pension
fund.
"Standard Bank will, within a week, appeal the whole of the
award of the arbitrator," Africa's largest lender said in a
statement, adding the arbitrator had failed to take into
consideration several mitigating issues.
An arbitrator ordered the bank this month to pay at least
528 million rand ($60 million) worth of shares to a pension fund
belonging to the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied
Workers Union.
The case, which had previously been in litigation in a high
court, dates back to a 2002 deal between the bank and the fund
in which the fund lent Standard Bank shares and was later
repaid.
The arbitrator ruled the deal should have never happened and
ordered Standard Bank to surrender shares in mobile firm MTN
and media company Naspers worth about 528
million rand, based on this week's prices.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)