BRIEF-VPower Group entered into MoU to explore acquisition opportunities
March 28 VPower Group International Holdings Limited
JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South Africa's Standard Bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to fund 20 billion rand ($2.2 billion) worth of renewable energy projects in Africa's biggest economy together with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
Standard Bank, which is 20 percent owned by ICBC , said in a statement the two banks would provide debt financing to companies that meet "preferred bidder" status under a South African government programme for renewable energy.
($1 = 9.1830 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
March 28 VPower Group International Holdings Limited
DUBAI, March 28 At least some of the proceeds from the sale of Souq.com to Amazon.com will be invested back in the business, the co-founder of the Middle East online retailer said on Tuesday.
* Says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: