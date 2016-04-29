JOHANNESBURG, April 29 U.S. coffee chain Starbucks plans to open up to 150 stores in South Africa, founder and chief executive Howard Schultz said on Friday.

Starbucks, brought in under licence by South Africa's Taste Holdings, opened its first store last week in a mall in an affluent suburb of Johannesburg.

"I've never seen a line like this after a week of our opening," Schultz told journalists at the store.