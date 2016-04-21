JOHANNESBURG, April 21 Scores of Johannesburg's
caffeine crowd lined up in the shopping hub of Rosebank on
Thursday to buy a first cup of Starbucks coffee in sub-Saharan
Africa.
Not to worry, though, rooibos, the local bush tea favourite,
also features on the menu.
Starbucks, brought in under licence by South
Africa's Taste Holdings, is the latest U.S. chain to
court brand-conscious consumers in South Africa, which has
Africa's most advanced economy.
The same queues snaked out from Krispy Kreme when
the doughnutmaker opened its first store 50 metres up the road
last year.
And more on-the-go snacks are coming.
Grand Parade Investments, the Cape Town-based group
which also runs Burger King in South Africa, said it
will open the first Dunkin' Donuts by the end of June,
despite economic growth forecast to be below 2 percent this
year.
Taste Holdings Chief Executive Carlo Gonzaga told Reuters
last month that he plans to open up to 15 Starbucks outlets over
the next two years.
While Johannesburg has coffee shops in virtually all
shopping malls and a wide choice in most well-to-do suburbs,
Starbucks brings a range of syrupy lattes that are less common
in South Africa.
"The flavours are something we're not that used to here, and
could be their selling point," said Katy Meurs, a
twenty-something queueing for her latte.
Taste, which is also the master franchisee of Dominos Pizza
in South Africa, holds the local licence for Starbucks
and has the right of first refusal in several other African
markets.
"People will only queue on day one, after that Starbucks
needs to be good enough to compete with the coffee shops that
are already around here," said Prince Ndlovu while waiting for
his coffee.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)