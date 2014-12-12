JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 South Africa's government is under increasing pressure to sell stakes in state companies and free up funds for struggling entities such as power utility Eskom.

Below are some of the firms in which it could look to trim its holding.

TRANSNET

The wholly state-owned ports and rails group is the largest part of the country's freight logistics chain, managing almost all of South Africa's coal shipments and exports.

It is three years into a seven-year, 312.2 billion rand ($27 billion) investment programme, a third of which will be funded from the markets, with the bulk raised from the company's operations.

SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS

Formed in 1934, South African Airways (SAA) is one of the world's longest-established airlines, but has fallen on hard times in recent years, with five chief executives exiting the company in quick succession.

The government has already spent about 10 billion rand bailing out the company, and said in October it would consider a strategic partner for it.

The airline has embarked on a comprehensive restructuring plan to bring it back into profitability following heavy losses in recent years.

ESKOM

The power utility is the world's eleventh-largest in terms of generating electricity capacity, but has struggled to meet demand, with the national grid under renewed stress after coming close to collapse in 2008.

The company is scrambling to finish new power plants, including Medupi and Kusile, massive coal-fired outfits with a combined capacity of about 9,500 megawatts, but construction has been hit by constant delays due to financial woes and strikes.

Eskom generates, transports and distributes approximately 95 percent of South Africa's electricity, making up 60 percent of the total electricity consumed on the African continent.

The company owns and operates a number of coal-fired, gas-fired, hydro and pumped storage power stations, as well as one nuclear power station, and sells power directly to some 6,000 industrial, 18,000 commercial, 70,000 agricultural and 3 million residential customers.

TELKOM

The government and its investment managing group the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) jointly own over 51 percent of the telecommunications company, whose core business is providing fixed and mobile phone lines and data.

The company has been on a drive to cut costs and boost earnings as demand for fixed-line services falls due to stiff competition from mobile operators, and in November laid off over 400 managers after months of wrangling with unions over its restructuring plans.

VODACOM

The government, and the PIC jointly have slightly over 17 percent in the local unit of Vodafone Plc.

Vodacom has the highest number of users in South Africa, and also offers services across five African countries including Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

DENEL

Denel is the largest manufacturer of defence equipment in South Africa, specialising in aerospace and land defence. ($1 = 11.6295 rand) (Compiled by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Anna Willard)