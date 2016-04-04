GENEVA, April 4 South Africa is considering imposing emergency "safeguard" tariffs on some iron and steel imports, it said in a filing to the World Trade Organization published on Monday.

South Africa's steel industry body requested the import barrier based on data from ArcelorMittal South Africa, the largest local steelmaker, and said the industry had experienced "serious injury" due to a surge in import volumes, the filing said.

