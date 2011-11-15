* Blue-chip index gains over 1 pct

* Rand near two-week lows

* Slowest trade since mid August

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 South Africa's bourse closed stronger on Tuesday as a weakening rand boosted commodity stocks and helped raise the mining index by 1.6 percent.

The rand was last trading at 8.14 to the dollar after hitting two-week lows of 8.1499, mainly driven by worries that there was no end in sight for the euro zone debt crisis.

"The weaker rand obviously helps quite a lot. Commodity prices have stayed stable so with a weaker rand, everything worked to their benefit," said Rigardt Maartens, a portfolio manager at PSG Securities.

South African commodity producers usually benefit from a weaker home currency because they export in dollars but pay local bills in rand.

The Top-40 index rose 1.16 percent to 29,305.64, while the broader All-share index gained 1.02 percent to 32,674.19.

Impala Platinum was the biggest blue-chip gainer, adding 2.7 percent to 188.95 rand after saying supplies from its mines in neighbouring Zimbabwe were expected to go up by 20 percent despite the political uncertainty there.

Anglo American was up over 2 percent to 316.50 rand riding on news the global miner's coffers would soon be $5.4 billion richer after the disposal of its Chilean copper business

"The market expects something like a special dividend or a buyout of Kumba or something else like that," Maartens said.

On the losing side, Peregrine slid nearly 6 percent to 10.30 rand a day after the wealth and asset management company said first-half earnings fell 9 percent.

Overall trade was muted with only 152.4 million shares changing hands making Tuesday the slowest session in three months. Activity at the bourse usually peters out in the third quarter as the holiday season begins.

Advancers were 155, outpacing the 106 firms that declined. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)