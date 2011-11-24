* Shares pare earlier gains
* Fears over Europe weigh
JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 South Africa stocks
rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, as retailers such as Shoprite
recovered from a recent sell-off, but broader gains
were limited by renewed concerns about the outlook for the euro
zone debt crisis.
Some shares of companies sensitive to global growth, such as
miners and steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa, were
weaker however, with traders citing concern after ratings agency
Fitch downgraded Portugal's debt rating to junk status.
"There was a downgrade in Portugal. It is not the only
reason, its just the continuation of what's currently going on
there in Europe," said Rigardt Maartens, a portfolio manager at
PSG Online Securities.
"There is also the scare of a downgrade of Italy and those
other countries."
Johannesburg's Top-40 index added 0.87 percent, or
240.07 points, to 27,848.75. The broader All-Share index
gained 0.79 percent to 31,201.82.
The Top-40 briefly broke through 28,000 in morning trade but
failed to stay above to the key psychological level.
"There is a strike at 28,000 on the Top-40, which obviously
is a big strike price for the futures guys. If it goes to
28,000, these guys might get really active on the buy side as
well. It might start pushing the market a little bit firmer,"
said Bruno van Eck, a trader at Thebe Securities.
Retailers gained 1.6 percent lifted by short
covering, traders said.
Discount retailer Shoprite was the biggest
blue-chip gainer, adding over 3 percent to 122.96 rand. It was
followed closely by higher-end rival Woolworths with a
2.9 percent gain to 38.60 rand.
"There is a situation in our market at the moment where we
tend to be mostly short and this is what is creating a buying
spike in our market," van Eck said. "There is a lot of shorts in
the market at the moment."
Sasol extended gains, rising for a second straight
day after the petrochemicals group said it expected first-half
profits to be at least 45 percent higher.
Shares of Sasol rose 1.8 percent to 374.66 rand, adding to a
slight advance on Wednesday.
Media group Avusa fell 4.5 percent after the
company said its first-half earnings plunged 90 percent to 6
cents. The company's shares ended at 19.10 rand.
Investors traded over 172 million shares, according to
preliminary figures at 1530 GMT, and 160 companies advanced
while another 97 declined.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)