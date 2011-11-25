* Top-40 down over 2 pct this week

* Market hopes for year-end rally

JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 South African stocks ticked lower on Friday to close the week over 2 percent weaker as fears spread that euro zone leaders would continue to differ over how to stem contagion from the region's debt crisis.

Johannesburg's gold mining index slipped 1.2 percent as bullion prices followed a weak euro lower. South Africa's fourth-largest gold miner Gold Fields eased 1.5 percent to 130.57 rand.

Spot gold was last indicated at $1,696.25 an ounce at 1543 GMT, down 0.1 percent on the day, having recovered from a session low of $1,671.59.

"What has been driving the market by and large has been the ongoings in Europe and people following the debt crisis there with big movements attributable to German failing to fulfill the bond auction," said Nilan Morar, head of trading at Global Trader.

German Bund futures have extended losses, reinforcing fears that debt contagion is starting to hurt the region's soundest economy, while Italy managed to sell some bonds on Friday but at 6.5 percent, the highest yield ever for the euro zone.

The JSE Top-40 blue-chip index dropped 0.28 percent to 27,770.91 and the broader All-share index fell 0.25 percent to 31,123.96.

Morar said that hopes of a traditional rally happening around the holiday season were dim.

"There are few people anticipating a year-end rally, I think whether or not we see that is questionable, to be honest," he said.

Harmony Gold, the world's fifth-largest producer of the precious metal, fell 1.4 percent to 107 rand.

Sasol fell 2.4 percent to 365.50 rand, making it the biggest decliner on the Top-40. Shares of the petrochemicals company have enjoyed a couple of days of robust buying after it said first-half profits would be at least 45 percent higher.

There were 161 decliners at the Johannesburg market on Friday while another 120 gained. Trade was relatively slow with 158.9 million shares sold, according to bourse statistics as at 1530 GMT. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)