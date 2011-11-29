* Top-40 down 0.7 pct to 28,260.59
* Banks fall after two sessions of gains
* Gold stocks gain
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 South African stocks
ticked down 0.7 percent on Tuesday as investors sold banking
stocks such as FirstRand to lock in profits after a
strong run-up in the previous two sessions.
Shares of media and e-commerce firm Naspers fell
mas much as 2 percent before recouping some losses to close down
0.7 percent at 353.45 rand. The company posted a narrow rise in
first-half profit, hit by development costs.
Johannesburg's index of lenders fell 2.3 percent,
after gaining over 3 percent on Monday. Banks have been among
the biggest percentages gainer among the Top-40 index
in the previous five sessions.
"They were up quite nicely yesterday. It is just
consolidation," says Ferdi Heyneke, portfolio manager at
Afrifocus Securities.
The JSE's blue-chip Top-40 index lost 0.74 percent to
28,260.59, while the broader All-share index was down
0.61 percent to 31,636.36.
FirstRand, Africa's second-largest lender, shed
nearly 3 percent to 19.31 rand, while smaller rival Nedbank
lost 2.9 percent to 135.74 rand.
Standard Bank, Africa's biggest lender by assets,
fell 2.2 percent to 94.60 rand.
FirstRand rose 5.3 percent in the five days to Monday, while
Standard Bank added 4.6 percent during the same period.
Shares of iron ore miner Assore tumbled more than 3
percent to 208.28 rand, becoming the biggest percentage decliner
on the Top-40.
Gold miners miners, however, ended stronger. Gold
Fields, South Africa's second-biggest gold miner, was
added 0.91 percent to 130.17 rand.
Spot gold was last quoted at $1,715.34 an ounce by
1540 GMT, after having gained nearly 2 percent on Monday in its
second-largest one-day gain in price this month.
Johannesburg's advancers outnumbered decliners 142 to 125 in
the session where trading volumes added up to 172 million,
according to preliminary data from the Johannesburg exchange.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)