* Top-40 down 0.7 pct to 28,260.59

* Banks fall after two sessions of gains

* Gold stocks gain

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 South African stocks ticked down 0.7 percent on Tuesday as investors sold banking stocks such as FirstRand to lock in profits after a strong run-up in the previous two sessions.

Shares of media and e-commerce firm Naspers fell mas much as 2 percent before recouping some losses to close down 0.7 percent at 353.45 rand. The company posted a narrow rise in first-half profit, hit by development costs.

Johannesburg's index of lenders fell 2.3 percent, after gaining over 3 percent on Monday. Banks have been among the biggest percentages gainer among the Top-40 index in the previous five sessions.

"They were up quite nicely yesterday. It is just consolidation," says Ferdi Heyneke, portfolio manager at Afrifocus Securities.

The JSE's blue-chip Top-40 index lost 0.74 percent to 28,260.59, while the broader All-share index was down 0.61 percent to 31,636.36.

FirstRand, Africa's second-largest lender, shed nearly 3 percent to 19.31 rand, while smaller rival Nedbank lost 2.9 percent to 135.74 rand.

Standard Bank, Africa's biggest lender by assets, fell 2.2 percent to 94.60 rand.

FirstRand rose 5.3 percent in the five days to Monday, while Standard Bank added 4.6 percent during the same period.

Shares of iron ore miner Assore tumbled more than 3 percent to 208.28 rand, becoming the biggest percentage decliner on the Top-40.

Gold miners miners, however, ended stronger. Gold Fields, South Africa's second-biggest gold miner, was added 0.91 percent to 130.17 rand.

Spot gold was last quoted at $1,715.34 an ounce by 1540 GMT, after having gained nearly 2 percent on Monday in its second-largest one-day gain in price this month.

Johannesburg's advancers outnumbered decliners 142 to 125 in the session where trading volumes added up to 172 million, according to preliminary data from the Johannesburg exchange. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)