JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Optimism that Europe could come up with a concrete plan to stem its sovereign debt crisis buoyed South African stocks on Monday, with firms sensitive to global growth, such as Anglo American Platinum , helping the Top-40 index close 0.75 percent higher.

Market sentiment was given an early boost when Italy revealed a 30-billion-euro package of austerity steps, which helped shares of financial institutions gain value.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also met in Paris ahead of a key European Union summit later in the week and are expected to outline joint proposals for more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone.

An agreement could pave the way for faster implementation of the region's rescue scheme to ensure debt-ridden countries have a source of funds while encouraging bondholders to buy euro zone bonds.

"Shares have been up all day on further talk about various solutions being in place in terms of a European facility. The Italian mood over the weekend also demonstrated once again that European countries are keen to do what they need to do," said Paul Theron, chief executive at asset management firm Vestact

The Top-40 index gained 0.75 percent to 29,407.90, while the broader All-share index rose 0.68 percent to 32,832.22.

Shares of companies reliant on robust global economic activity, such as steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa , were stronger as hopes rise that Europe would not drag economies back into recession.

ArcelorMittal gained 2.8 percent to 62.00 rand, while Amplats rose 1.7 percent to 555.28 rand.

Shares of lenders Standard Bank and smaller rival African Bank added more than 2.5 percent to 100 rand and 35.65 rand respectively.

Shares of Investec shed 2 percent to 45.91 rand as they begin to trade ex-dividend, meaning investors buying into the investment bank will miss out on its latest dividend payout.

Trade was relatively robust with over 241.4 million shares changing hands, according to preliminary figures at 1519 GMT, and 162 companies advanced while another 134 declined. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Marius Bosch)