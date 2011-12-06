* Top-40 loses 0.4 percent

* Gold, platinum producers suffer

* S.Africa markets watch Europe

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 South Africa's top Top-40 share index declined 0.42 percent on Tuesday as negative sentiment in global markets heaped pressure on resource stocks such as gold miners Harmony and AngloGold Ashanti.

A threat by ratings agency Standard & Poors to downgrade 15 out of 17 euro zone countries, including top-rated Germany and France, should Europe disagree on a how to pull itself of the debt quagmire dampened previously optimistic markets.

"Obviously that knocked our markets a bit. That put a negative impetus on things," said Nick Kunze, head of dealing at BJM Private Clients.

"I'm afraid for the time being we are still continuing to take direction from global markets. Obviously this week being crucial with the ECB meeting on Thursday and the euro zone heads of states' meeting on Friday."

The Top-40 index shed 124.09 points to 29,283.81, while the broader All-share index was down 0.34 percent to 32,719.23.

Spot gold fell to its lowest in nearly a week, hit by persistent fears about Europe's debt crisis after Standard & Poor's said it could downgrade euro zone nations if no concrete plan to tackle the crisis emerged.

Spot gold was at a session low of $1,702.70 an ounce at 1513 GMT.

Harmony Gold dropped 2.5 percent to 110.80 rand and AngloGold Ashanti lost 1.8 percent to 369.47 rand.

Platinum miners fell over 1 percent following a decline in the price of spot platinum and as Goldman Sachs lowered its price targets for producers Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum.

Amplats, the world's biggest producer of the precious metal, was down nearly 1 percent to 550 rand. Goldman cut its target to 530 rand from 550 rand.

Implats, the world's second-largest producer, fell 1.3 percent to 171.50. Goldman cut its target to 170 rand from 180 rand.

On the flip side, retailers such as Shoprite and Truworths gained, benefitting from the optimism generated by a jump in Germany's industrial orders in October.

"Retailers are stronger on the back of positive sentiment. They are very foreign-held, and there have been a couple of upgrades in the sector," Kunze said.

Investors traded more than 218 million shares, according to preliminary figures at 1514 GMT, and 120 companies advanced against 151 fallers. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)