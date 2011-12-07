* Gold index adds nearly 2 pct
* Top-40 index flat
* Investors take profit on stocks with recent gains
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 Johannesburg's stock
market ended flat on Wednesday with investors selling some
stocks to lock in a string of session gains while gold miners
found support from safe-haven buying after a recent sell-off.
The gold miners index added nearly 2 percent with
producer Harmony rising for the first session in four,
with a 2.9 percent gain to 114 rand.
Rival Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest
producer of the precious metal, rose 2.8 percent to 136.74 rand.
The gold rally suggests the progress of talks this week to
resolve Europe's debt crisis look set to cast a shadow over
Africa's biggest equity market for the next few sessions.
"There is still uncertainty. People will still look at
having exposure in safe havens in case these negotiations don't
come through as expected," said Ferdi Heyneke, portfolio manager
at Afrifocus.
"Also these shares have come down from their highs so at
these lower levels buyers are coming back in."
In recent months gold's safe-haven appeal has been tarnished
and the precious metal has at times tracked riskier assets as
the turmoil in financial markets squeezed funding and forced
investors to close profitable gold positions to cover losses
elsewhere.
Spot gold was 0.4 percent higher at $1,735.90 an
ounce by 1453 GMT.
The Johannesburg bourse's Top-40 index ticked 0.08
percent higher to 29,308.05, while the broader All-share index
gained 0.13 percent to 32,760.27.
On the downside, diversified miner Exxaro slid 3.5
percent to 170.80 rand, its lowest level in a week.
Other stocks affected by profit-taking were furniture maker
and retailer Steinhoff, which fell 2.9 percent after
three sessions of consecutive gains, and Anglo American Platinum
, which shed over 2 percent.
Heyneke said a negative outcome at Friday's EU meeting would
cause a knee-jerk reaction in Johannesburg's capital markets but
stocks would probably recover -- as they have done in the last
few months whenever bad news from the euro zone has hit.
"While interest rates remain low, and it seems like they
will remain low and even go down further in some places, people
will look for yield and potential opportunities to invest
money," he said.
Volume of shares traded fell to its lowest in four
weeks to 175.4 million, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters
data, compared with 262.5 million on Tuesday.
A total of 178 stocks advanced, 119 fell and 62 were
unchanged.
