By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 Johannesburg's stock market ended flat on Wednesday with investors selling some stocks to lock in a string of session gains while gold miners found support from safe-haven buying after a recent sell-off.

The gold miners index added nearly 2 percent with producer Harmony rising for the first session in four, with a 2.9 percent gain to 114 rand.

Rival Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest producer of the precious metal, rose 2.8 percent to 136.74 rand.

The gold rally suggests the progress of talks this week to resolve Europe's debt crisis look set to cast a shadow over Africa's biggest equity market for the next few sessions.

"There is still uncertainty. People will still look at having exposure in safe havens in case these negotiations don't come through as expected," said Ferdi Heyneke, portfolio manager at Afrifocus.

"Also these shares have come down from their highs so at these lower levels buyers are coming back in."

In recent months gold's safe-haven appeal has been tarnished and the precious metal has at times tracked riskier assets as the turmoil in financial markets squeezed funding and forced investors to close profitable gold positions to cover losses elsewhere.

Spot gold was 0.4 percent higher at $1,735.90 an ounce by 1453 GMT.

The Johannesburg bourse's Top-40 index ticked 0.08 percent higher to 29,308.05, while the broader All-share index gained 0.13 percent to 32,760.27.

On the downside, diversified miner Exxaro slid 3.5 percent to 170.80 rand, its lowest level in a week.

Other stocks affected by profit-taking were furniture maker and retailer Steinhoff, which fell 2.9 percent after three sessions of consecutive gains, and Anglo American Platinum , which shed over 2 percent.

Heyneke said a negative outcome at Friday's EU meeting would cause a knee-jerk reaction in Johannesburg's capital markets but stocks would probably recover -- as they have done in the last few months whenever bad news from the euro zone has hit.

"While interest rates remain low, and it seems like they will remain low and even go down further in some places, people will look for yield and potential opportunities to invest money," he said.

Volume of shares traded fell to its lowest in four weeks to 175.4 million, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data, compared with 262.5 million on Tuesday.

A total of 178 stocks advanced, 119 fell and 62 were unchanged. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)