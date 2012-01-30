JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 South African stocks fell for a second day on Monday, giving up nearly 1 percent as investors booked profits after a January rally that pushed Johannesburg's broadest index to a string of lifetime highs.

Gold miners such as Harmony Gold and AngloGold Ashanti bucked the trend, shrugging off the weaker equity market and a decline in the price of bullion after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on both companies to "neutral" from "sell".

The All-share index shaved 0.78 percent to 33,629.77, after climbing to a record high of 34,079.54 on Thursday. The Top-40 index of bluechips lost 0.92 percent to 30,044.33.

"Sentiment is still more or less on the positive side. It's just a bit of correction - people taking money off the table. Overall, I see us testing those new levels again," said Mitchell Gannaway, a trader at Thebe Stockbroking.

Harmony, South Africa's third-biggest gold miner, added nearly 1.5 percent to 95.40 rand after the Goldman Sachs upgrade, pushing it to the top of the gainers' list.

AngloGold, the country's top producer of the precious metal, rose 0.5 percent to 360.40 rand.

The brokerage downgraded platinum miners Lonmin, Impala and Anglo American to a "sell", shunting the three to the bottom among the blue chip performers.

Lonmin lost 3.7 percent to 128.49 rand, its worst daily fall in nearly four months. Implats, the world's second biggest producer of the metal, lost 2.75 percent to 174.27 rand.

Amplats, the world's top miner of the white metal, shed 2.6 percent to 540 rand.

Activity was brisk with 203 million shares trade, according to preliminary exchange data. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)