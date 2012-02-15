(Refiles to remove extraneous text in fourth paragraph)
* Top-40 down 0.15 pct to 30,395.73
* All-Share edges 0.07 pct lower
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 South African stocks
edged lower on Wednesday, as skepticism over a quick Greek
rescue package weighed on the market late in the session and
dragged bullion producers such as Gold Fields lower.
Johannesburg shares were in positive territory for most of
the day after China said it would keep investing in euro zone
debt, but sentiment unraveled on news the region's finance
ministers were not satisfied with Greece's commitment to
austerity measures.
"It all depends on the soap opera of Greece at the moment,"
said Nick Kunze, head of dealing at BJM Private Clients.
"I'm afraid the toing and froing with what comes out of
Greece and the euro zone will continue."
The benchmark Top-40 rolled back 0.15 percent to
30,395.73, while the broader All-Share shed 0.07
percent to 34,089.87.
Gold miners, which have recently not behaved
typically as a safe haven in roiling markets, were down 1.75
percent.
Gold Fields, South Africa's second-biggest producer of the
precious metal, lost 0.75 percent to 127 rand and smaller rival
Harmony shed 0.72 percent to 97.50 rand.
Diversified miner Anglo American fell 2.9 percent
to 339.90 rand after it reported a worse-than-expected drop in
fourth-quarter earnings.
The compamy said its adjusted headline earnings per share
for October-December fell 35 percent to 76 U.S. cents per share,
from 118 cents in the previous quarter. The results were well
below the average estimate of 109.4 cents in a poll of five
analysts by Reuters.
Discovery Holdings rose more than 1 percent to
47.48 rand as the health insurer, South Africa's largest, said
first-half earnings likely rose as much 65 percent.
Retailers fared better with Truworths and Massmart
leading the pack with rises of 2 percent each to 79.50
and 178 rand respectively.
Trade picked up with 208.7 million shares changing hands,
according to preliminary bourse data, but that was still below
the average 256 million daily average sold last year.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)