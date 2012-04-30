* Blue chips gain 0.39 pct

* All-Share index up 0.43 pct

JOHANNESBURG, April 30 South African stocks rose slightly on Monday in the last trading session of the month, buoyed by financial and resource stocks such as diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals.

Bullion miners Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti pulled in the opposite direction as spot prices of the precious metal slid towards $1,650 an ounce following four straight days of gains.

"Asia was stronger this morning and commodities followed suit," said Bernhard Grobler, the head of stock broking at Investec.

The benchmark blue-chip Top-40 index rose 0.39 per cent to 30,364.59 while the All-Share index added 0.43 per cent to 34,399.04.

At the top of the pack were financial service providers. Absa and Standard Bank added 2.6 per cent to 160 rand and 1.75 per cent to 114.75 rand respectively.

African Rainbow closed 1.7 percent stronger at 181 rand. Industrial group Barloworld, which said the sale of its U.S. materials handling unit would leave it with about $60 million of net cash proceeds, gained nearly 2.5 percent to 98.00 rand.

Spot gold was down to $1,659.40 an ounce at 1533 GMT, from a high of $1,655.60 earlier.

Gold Fields, South Africa's second-biggest producer, fell 2.5 percent to 98.90 rand while Africa's biggest gold miner, AngloGold Ashanti, eased over 2 percent to 264.58 rand.

Traded volumes were relatively weak at 131 million shares trading hands, according to latest bourse statistics, ahead of a holiday on Tuesday to mark May Day. This compares with a total 221 million in the last trading session on Thursday.

Markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday.

(Reporting By Cosmas Butunyi; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and Jon Herskovitz)