* Top-40 index down 1.3 pct to 29,212.42
* All-share down 1.2 pct to 33,148.39
* More selling ahead -fund manager
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South African stocks fell
1.3 percent on Friday, booking their worst weekly performance in
six months, as investors continued to hit shares of resource
firms and banks on nagging worries about the outlook for Europe.
Gold miners surged for the second straight session, as risk
aversion bolstered the price of bullion. Traders say South
African stocks could see further selling, as some valuations
remain high after a strong run earlier this year.
"I still think the downside risk on a lot of other stocks is
still relatively high, despite the sell-off that we've seen,"
said Nic Norman-Smith of Lentus Asset Management.
The benchmark Top-40 index fell 1.3 percent to
29,212.42. For the week, it fell 2.9 percent, its biggest weekly
drop since November.
The broad All-share index dropped on the day 1.2 percent to
33,148.39
While investors were looking ahead to the market debut of
Facebook, traders said it was likely to have little
impact on the local market.
Resource firms, with the exception of gold miners, were the
hardest hit by the global flight from risk.
African Rainbow Minerals, a diversified miner with
coal and base metal assets, tumbled 4 percent to 167.80 rand.
Assore, a miner of base minerals, slid 3.4 percent
to 260 rand.
Banks were also hit on the flight from riskier assets, with
FirstRand, South Africa's second-largest banking group
by value, tumbling 3.9 percent to 25 rand.
Nedbank, South Africa's fourth-largest lender, slid
3.2 percent to 165.50 rand.
Investors were unnerved by a ratings downgrade of 16 Spanish
banks by Moody's Investors Service and an unexpected contraction
in U.S. regional factory activity reported on Thursday.
Sentiment has soured to such an extent that an opinion poll
showing Greeks are returning to establishment parties which
support the country's bailout had little impact.
Gold miners were among the only gainers, with AngloGold
Ashanti jumping 6.3 percent to 285.93 rand.
Gold rose more than 1 percent on Friday, building on
the previous session's hefty gains, as a recovery in the euro
prompted fresh buying of the precious metal after prices slid to
five-month lows earlier this week.
A total of 214 million shares changed hands, compared with
last year's daily volume of 255 million shares. Decliners
outnumbered advancers by a ratio of 2 to 1.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)