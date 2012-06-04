* Top-40 down 0.06 percent
* All-Share eases 0.09 percent
JOHANNESBURG, June 4 South African stocks ended
largely flat on Monday, in line with European equities, but
platinum miner surged as investors chased after bargains
following recent sharp losses.
Platinum miner Anglo American Platinum jumped
nearly 3 percent to 480.01 rand and rival Impala Platinum
was 2 percent stronger at 134.23 rand.
Johannesburg's platinum index fallen nearly 9
percent in the last four weeks.
"The market has been resilient, most of the bad news is
already priced in," said Greg Davies, an equity trader at
Anglorand Securities.
"Some people feel our market is a bit oversold. There are a
few bargain hunters. The sellers seem to have dried up."
Investors have been looking for direction from Europe, a
vital trade partner for South Africa, where markets have slumped
due to worries about overwhelming debt among some countries.
The Top-40 index of blue chips edged down 0.06
percent to 29,144.78. The broader All-Share index
finished 0.09 percent lower at 33,076.30.
Losers of the day were led by Kumba Iron Ore, which
fell 1.9 percent to 525 rand. Gold Fields pushed lower
to close 1.7 percent lower at 115.50 rand.
Spot gold fell 1 percent on Monday as some investors
took profits after the metal's 3 percent rally on Friday, when
bullion broke ranks with riskier assets.
Johannesburg-listed shares of global miner BHP Billiton
fell 1.25 percent to 221.10 rand. Shares of the firm
have fallen 8.6 percent in the last four weeks.
Decliners edged past advancers 184 to 114, while 71 shares
remained unchanged. Trade was relatively slow, with 143 million
shares changing hands, according to the latest available data
from the exchange.
That compared to 313 million shares that changed hands in the
previous session.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Tiisetso
Motsoeneng)