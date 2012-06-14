* Euro zone jitters weighs on Johannesburg
* Stocks down nearly 0.7 percent
JOHANNESBURG, June 14 South African shares
closed 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, tracking a downbeat mood
in global markets, and looked set to remain volatile with global
investors keeping their money in less risky assets.
Miners such as African Rainbow Minerals and Kumba
Iron Ore were among the bigger decliners, falling over
2 percent each.
"Our market is being brought down by commodities and
resource stocks. Everyone is worried about demand going forward
while commodities are pulling back," said Byron Lotter,
portfolio manager at Vestact.
"It's still about Europe pending the Greek election on
Sunday. There has been hardly any market activity as people
await the outcome of the elections and the big decisions which
need to be made."
Global markets are bracing for possible turmoil if the
outcome of Greece's elections on Sunday prompts panic flight of
capital from the bloc to more stable regions.
Johannesburg's Top-40 index shed 0.68 percent to
29,845.01 and the wider All-Share measure dropped 0.62
percent to 33,826.01.
Mining shares are usually the first to suffer in shaky
economic times because of the expected drop in factory
production in industrial nations, and the knock-on effect that
has on commodity prices.
The mining index shed 1 percent while gold
producers lost 1.55 percent.
However, mining contractor Sentula bucked the trend
to rise 2.7 percent to 1.90 rand after reporting a 35 percent
jump in full-year earnings. The shares initially leapt over 7
percent on the news.
Takeover target Avusa Ltd gained as brokerage house
UBS raised the media and entertainment firm's price target to 24
rand from 21 rand.
The shares in the owner of Sunday Times and Nu-Metro cinemas
added more than 2 percent to 23.01 rand, which is still below
the offer of 24 rand per share by its top shareholder
Mvelaphanda Group.
Trade at Johannesburg's bourse was relatively slow with 168
million shares exchanging hands from 220 million previously,
according to preliminary market data. Decliners outpaced
advancers 158 to 113 while 69 remained unchanged.
(Reporting by Enos Phosa; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura;
Editing by Ed Cropley)