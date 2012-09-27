* Top 40 index rebounds 0.74 pct

* Moody's downgrade may weigh on mkt

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 South Africa stocks rebounded on Thursday from steep losses in the previous session, led by heavyweights such as world No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum, but a Moody's downgrade and technical factors could cap gains.

The Top-40 index finished 0.74 percent higher at 31,392.10 while the wider All-Share index firmed 0.57 percent to 35,616.60.

The Top-40 booked its biggest one-day percentage decline since early April on Wednesday on jitters over on-going illegal mining strikes. While investors on Thursday bought into those dips, the charts suggest the market could head down again.

"What we are getting today is just a recovery off the very sharp drop yesterday," said George Glynos, managing director at financial consultancy ETM.

"But the weekly chart suggests the bias is for more of a retreat. I would look to be selling up towards prior high levels of 31,714 and to target a move down to 30,800, which was a prior high on June 20," he said.

On a weekly chart, the 14-day relative strength index - a measure of momentum - hit its oversold line about 2 weeks ago and has been falling from there since.

Investors may also be put in a bearish mood by a downgrade on Thursday, announced after the market closed, by Moody's Investor Service, which pulled South Africa's government bond rating down one notch to Baa1 from A3.

Moody's said the ongoing violence and illegal mining strikes have weighed on investor sentiment.

Blue chip gainers on Thursday included companies caught in this labour strife such as Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), which added 3.72 percent to 418 rand after chief executive Chris Griffith made good on a promise to take action against illegally striking workers.

Amplats had fallen over 6 percent in the previous session.

Other mining shares that gained included Harmony Gold , which rose 1.5 percent after also dropping 6 percent. It is the only big South African gold miner that has not been caught up in the labour unrest.

Activity was robust with over 206 million shares traded. Despite the rise in the indices, declining stocks outnumbered advancers 170 to 129 while 67 were unchanged. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)