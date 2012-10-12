* Stronger rand weighs on resources
* Spot gold drags bullion firms down
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 South African shares turned
slightly negative on Friday as the strengthening rand currency
undermined stock prices of resource firms such as
Harmony Gold.
Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest
producer of the precious metal, lost 1.3 percent to 399.56 rand
after saying wildcat strikes at its shaft had cost it $126
million in lost revenue.
The Top-40 fell 0.24 percent to 32,276.07 and the
All-Share lost 0.16 percent to 36,440.05.
Mining companies listed on the Johannesburg bourse have been
hit by a string of illegal strikes in the last two months that
started in the platinum sector and have spread to gold firms and
beyond.
Viwe Godlwana, a trader at Imara S.P. Reid, said the
stronger rand and gold price pull back were major forces moving
the market.
A weaker rand supports resources, which are produced in the
local currency but priced in dollars.
The rand slid to a 3-1/2 year low earlier this week,
pummelled by months of labour unrest, but it has firmed slightly
since then and deputy central bank Governor Francois Groepe
expects it to strengthen.
"The rand's exchange value has reflected investor concerns
in recent weeks, and although the negative consequences of the
unrest cannot be underestimated, I am confident the currency
will return to more appropriate levels," Groepe said in a
speech posted on the bank's website on Friday.
Bullion's spot price was 0.16 percent lower at
$1,765.40 per ounce at 1500 GMT, and is set for its biggest
weekly loss in two months.
Both Harmony Gold and Gold Fields shed over 1
percent to 70.17 and 106.64 rand respectively. Shares of global
miner Anglo American shaved 1.7 percent to 255.40 rand.
Truck drivers signed a three-year wage increase deal, ending
a three-week strike that has hit deliveries across Africa's
largest economy. This boosted shares of the biggest-listed
logistics group, Imperial Holdings, which rose more
than 2 percent.
Mr. Price and Woolworths both gained over
1 percent as investors piled back into the retail sector.
"They have fallen quite a bit. People are jumping into the
lower share prices," trader at Imara S.P. Reid, Godlwana, said.
The Johannesburg bourse is likely to track world exchanges
in the coming week, she said.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)