* All-Share and Top-40 gain about 0.3 pct
* Group Five and Hulamin jump more than 9 pct
JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 South African stocks edged
higher on Wednesday, with platinum producer Impala Platinum
rising for the first time in three sessions after a
profit warning, while U.S. retail sales figures also helped lift
sentiment.
Construction company Group Five jumped 9.3 percent
after it posted a 63 percent increase in first-half earnings and
said it was holding a healthy order book.
"The market is looking slightly undervalued and there are
still plenty of bargain hunters," said Greg Davies, an equities
trader at Cratos Capital.
U.S. retail sales figures that were in line with
expectations also cheered the Johannesburg bourse, he added.
Johannesburg's Top-40 index added 0.28 percent to
36,387.71 and the All-Share index gained 0.27 percent
to 40,808.73.
Both indexes - which have repeatedly hit record highs since
last year - are within shooting distance of new records.
Impala Platinum rose 2.6 percent to 166.13 rand. Shares of
the platinum producer had fallen 2 percent in the last two
sessions, after it said full-year profit would likely drop by as
much as 79 percent.
European shares extended gains in afternoon trade on
Wednesday, bolstered by a strong open on Wall Street and with
Britain's FTSE 100 getting a technical push up after
breaking above its 2013 highs.
Aluminium maker Hulamin benefited from a trading
update that flagged 2012 headline earnings likely rose by up to
131 percent, partly boosted by a change to its pension costs.
Its shares jumped 9.4 percent to 5.03 rand.
Gains were limited by Tiger Brands, which extended
losses, dropping 2.5 percent a day after warning harsh trading
conditions would weigh on earnings. Shares of the nation's
biggest listed consumer foods maker fell to 289.50 rand, its
lowest close in nearly three months.
Africa's biggest gasses and welding company, African Oxygen
, lost more than 1 percent after warning its full-year
headline earnings were expected to drop by as much as 2 percent.
Some 158 million shares were traded, according to
preliminary bourse statistics with advancers outpacing decliners
151 to 137.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)