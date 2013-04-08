* Top-40 index up 0.19 percent at 33,984.32

JOHANNESBURG, April 8 South Africa's benchmark index eked out modest gains on Monday, rebounding from its worst weekly decline in more than two years that wiped out 2013 gains, as investors returned to hunt for bargains.

But a stronger rand, which raced to its firmest level in more than a month, hit export-oriented stocks such as heavily weighted mining shares, capping the upside momentum on the blue-chip index.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 index added 0.19 percent to 33,984.32, rising for the first time in three sessions. The wider All-share index improved 0.21 percent to 38,582.92.

"Mining stocks are taking a bit of pain due to the stronger rand and ongoing worries about demand for metals in the face of slowing global growth," said Henre Herselman, a trader Nedbank Private Wealth.

"But some of these stocks got sold off quite heavily last week and we seeing bit of bargain hunting," he said, adding that yield-starved investors were also rushing into dividend-paying stocks such banks and telecoms.

Lender Absa Group, whose dividend yield at 4.5 percent beats the broader market's 2.9 percent, jumped 2.89 percent to 152.50 rand.

MTN Group, also one of the top dividend payers at a more than 5 percent yield, was 1.42 percent higher at 159.75 rand. Mediclinic was up 2.9 percent to 64.20 rand, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Impala Platinum, the world's second largest producer of the precious metal which was among last week's losers, added 1.22 percent as it bounced up from what the charts suggested was oversold territory..

But other mining shares were felled as the stronger rand currency offset a tentative recovery in commodity prices. Harmony slumped 3.36 percent to 54.30 rand after the gold producer said quarterly output fell 15 percent.

Kumba Iron Ore lost 2.84 percent to 442.50 rand and African Rainbow Minerals gave up 2.65 percent to 170.77 rand.

Telecoms group Telkom was off 1.57 percent at 14.45 rand after the struggling telecoms group said full-year profit likely fell by at least 20 percent.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 154 to 145 while 56 were unchanged, with a slightly below average 177 million shares changing hands. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)