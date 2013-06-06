* Indices drop more than 1 percent
* Retailers hit
JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South African stocks fell
to a three-week low on Thursday, extending falls in line with
global share prices as investors remain on edge over the U.S.
Federal Reserve's next move on bond buying.
Retailers such as Woolworths haemorrhaged value
after a sterling first quarter by the whole sector. The high-end
clothing and food seller lost 4.5 percent to 67.11 rand.
Retail sales have been slowing down as banks tighten
unsecured loans to overextended South Africans. The
uncollateralised loans have helped prop Africa's biggest
economy, which is struggling to keep growing as its key European
export market shrinks.
Johannesburg's general retailers index is at levels
last seen in October. It is down more than 15 percent so far
this year, after adding 45 percent in 2012.
The Top-40 index shaved 1.2 percent to 35,869.25,
its lowest in three weeks. The All-share index ended
down 1.1 percent to 40,341.24.
All eyes now turn to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report,
which could determine when the Federal Reserve begins tapering
its bond-buying.
Strong numbers will be a sign of economic recovery and could
add to speculation the Fed may begin reducing its stimulus
before the end of the year, putting pressure on riskier assets.
"I don't expect the numbers to be great, they'll probably be
in line or marginally worse," said Brandon Sacks, a sales trader
at equity research firm and trading house Avior.
"The market will just pretty much stay flat. We'll continue
to see a little of a pull back and a correction over the next
quarter."
Platinum producer Lonmin shrugged off a new strike
threat, to gain 4 percent to 44.85 rand. A slightly firmer
platinum price helped.
"It can't really get any worse. A lot of people believe
Lonmin has hit the bottom and this gives a bit of a buying
opportunity," Sacks said.
Shares of budget airline Comair, which also
operates British Airways flights in South Africa, ended more
than 3 percent higher after it said full-year profit likely rose
more than 20 percent thanks to cost-cuts, better ticket pricing
and new fuel-saving planes.
Trade was brisk with over 288 million shares changing
ownership and 197 decliners and 105 advancing.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)