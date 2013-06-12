JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South African stocks
gained on Wednesday, in line with a broader rally in global
shares after a sharp sell-off the previous day, though investors
stayed on edge over the stimulus plans of major central banks.
Major retailers bucked the trend and reversed gains after
data showing slower-than expected retail sales growth in April,
with Woolworths topping the list of decliners on the
blue-chip index, losing 2.67 percent to 61.66 rand.
Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 1.9 percent
year-on-year in April from a revised 2.7 percent in March,
Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected year-on-year sales growth of 3.5 percent.
Massmart, the South African unit of Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, declined 1.5 percent to 180 rand, while
Shoprite fell 1.15 percent to 162.30 rand.
"The retail figures do play a part but I think it's the
bigger picture that's still driving them today," said Abri du
Plessis, chief investment officer at Gryphon Asset Management.
"There's deeper problems in the economy and that's coming to the
fore now and having an influence on the whole of our market."
Among other things, the country's key mining sector has been
rocked by 18 months of labour unrest and the latest ructions
have felled the rand to four-year lows, piling inflationary
pressures onto a slow-growing economy.
But the general global rebound in equities lifted local
shares.
The benchmark Top-40 index rose 0.54 percent to
35,447.62, while the broader All-share index advanced
0.47 percent to 39,809.01. Both shed over three percent in the
previous session.
It remains to be seen if the rally has legs.
Wednesday's global market rise was a "recovery rally" rather
than anything more fundamental, said Peter Rice, director of
strategy at Logic Investments.
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed
Stoddard)