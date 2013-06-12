JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South African stocks gained on Wednesday, in line with a broader rally in global shares after a sharp sell-off the previous day, though investors stayed on edge over the stimulus plans of major central banks.

Major retailers bucked the trend and reversed gains after data showing slower-than expected retail sales growth in April, with Woolworths topping the list of decliners on the blue-chip index, losing 2.67 percent to 61.66 rand.

Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 1.9 percent year-on-year in April from a revised 2.7 percent in March, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected year-on-year sales growth of 3.5 percent.

Massmart, the South African unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, declined 1.5 percent to 180 rand, while Shoprite fell 1.15 percent to 162.30 rand.

"The retail figures do play a part but I think it's the bigger picture that's still driving them today," said Abri du Plessis, chief investment officer at Gryphon Asset Management. "There's deeper problems in the economy and that's coming to the fore now and having an influence on the whole of our market."

Among other things, the country's key mining sector has been rocked by 18 months of labour unrest and the latest ructions have felled the rand to four-year lows, piling inflationary pressures onto a slow-growing economy.

But the general global rebound in equities lifted local shares.

The benchmark Top-40 index rose 0.54 percent to 35,447.62, while the broader All-share index advanced 0.47 percent to 39,809.01. Both shed over three percent in the previous session.

It remains to be seen if the rally has legs.

Wednesday's global market rise was a "recovery rally" rather than anything more fundamental, said Peter Rice, director of strategy at Logic Investments. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)