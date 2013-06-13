JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South African stocks ended a choppy session little changed on Thursday, with a stronger rand hitting mining and other export-driven companies while bargain hunters snapped up recently battered shares such as retailers.

The benchmark Top-40 index inched up 0.15 percent to 35,453.21, while the broader All-share index edged up 0.11 percent to 39,811.78.

Mpumi Bomvana, a trader at Sanlam Private Investments, said investors chased after bargains following recent sharp losses sparked by a worldwide exodus from risky but high-yielding emerging markets.

"We opened the market on the back foot and that was on the back of lower Asian markets," he said. "However, we did manage to rebound during the course of the day."

But the rand currency, which notched up its third straight day of gains on Thursday, hit mining stocks and other exporters, Bomvana added.

AngloGold Ashanti led the decliners on the Top 40 index, losing 3.6 percent to 161 rand, while Gold Fields fell 2.9 percent to 58.17 rand.

The rand rose more than 2 percent on Thursday, recovering from oversold levels after the recent run on the currency.

Retailers performed strongly after falling yesterday on disappointing retail sales data. Woolworths rose 2.97 percent to 62.85 rand and Massmart gained 1.63 percent to 182.26 rand.

Trade was robust with decliners outnumbering advancers 182 to 114, while 59 shares were unchanged. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)