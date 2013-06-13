JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South African stocks ended
a choppy session little changed on Thursday, with a stronger
rand hitting mining and other export-driven companies while
bargain hunters snapped up recently battered shares such as
retailers.
The benchmark Top-40 index inched up 0.15 percent
to 35,453.21, while the broader All-share index edged
up 0.11 percent to 39,811.78.
Mpumi Bomvana, a trader at Sanlam Private Investments, said
investors chased after bargains following recent sharp losses
sparked by a worldwide exodus from risky but high-yielding
emerging markets.
"We opened the market on the back foot and that was on the
back of lower Asian markets," he said. "However, we did manage
to rebound during the course of the day."
But the rand currency, which notched up its third
straight day of gains on Thursday, hit mining stocks and other
exporters, Bomvana added.
AngloGold Ashanti led the decliners on the Top 40
index, losing 3.6 percent to 161 rand, while Gold Fields
fell 2.9 percent to 58.17 rand.
The rand rose more than 2 percent on Thursday, recovering
from oversold levels after the recent run on the currency.
Retailers performed strongly after falling yesterday on
disappointing retail sales data. Woolworths rose 2.97
percent to 62.85 rand and Massmart gained 1.63 percent
to 182.26 rand.
Trade was robust with decliners outnumbering advancers 182
to 114, while 59 shares were unchanged.
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing
by Ed Cropley)