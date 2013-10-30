* Top-40 and All-share up 0.3 pct
* Pharmaceuticals lead bourse
JOHANNESBURG Oct 30 South African stocks booked
their highest close on record for a third straight day on
Wednesday, edging up nearly 0.4 percent and boosted by Adcock
Ingram after the drug maker said nearly half of its
shareholders support a takeover bid.
Sentiment was also lifted by market hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve would announce plans to keep its bond-buying programme
intact for a while longer. Continued stimulus is expected to
boost riskier assets such as emerging market equities.
"Everyone is still focused on what the Fed is doing. As long
as they stay on focus, we will remain bullish," said Andrew
Bryson, a trader with Nedbank Private Wealth.
The benchmark Top-40 index finished up 0.35 percent
at 40,740.09, its highest close on record. It earlier touched a
lifetime high of 40,842.11.
The broader All-Share index added 0.37 percent to
45,611.91, also a record finish.
Adcock gained 1.7 percent to 71.20 rand, which helped lift
the pharmaceutical index by 0.8 percent and made it one
of the best performing sectors in Johannesburg.
The drug maker rose on news that 45 percent of its
shareholders would support a $1.3 billion takeover bid by
Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals.
Coal of Africa added more than 2 percent to 1.36
rand after it announced finalisation of a $21.4 million loan for
working capital.
On the other hand, furniture maker Steinhoff fell 2
percent to 38.12 rand after saying holders of bonds worth an
outstanding 1.4 billion rand had the option to convert their
bonds into ordinary shares.
The company also said it was prepared to redeem all the
outstanding bonds in November. Investors traded 5.5 million
Steinhoff shares, according to Reuters data, making it the
third-most traded stock on the bourse.
Activity was relatively robust with 160 million shares
traded, with 190 companies advancing and 122 declining,
according to interim stock exchange statistics.
