* Top-40, All-Share down 0.2 pct
* Strike threats at platinum, gold producers
JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South African shares let go
some of the record gains they made earlier this week as
investors booked profits, and as resource companies such as
AngloGold Ashanti wilted under the threat of strikes.
However, Sibanye Gold rallied 4.8 percent to 14.18
rand after it declared its maiden dividend and said
third-quarter production rose 9 percent from the previous three
months.
"We have been close to record highs for most of the last
week or so, the market is taking a breather," said Greg Davies,
a trader at Cratos Capital.
The benchmark Top-40 index shed 0.2 percent to
40,658.55, while the broad All-Share was down 0.21
percent to 45,517.56.
Both indices hit record closes for three consecutive days
this week as markets wagered the U.S. Federal Reserve would not
cut back its economic stimulus bond purchases.
Investors would be guided by the rand in coming
sessions after the currency weakened past the 10 rand/dollar for
the first time in three weeks.
"Perhaps the market will rotate into rand hedge stocks next
week," Davies said, referring to companies whose large overseas
operations make them relatively immune to domestic currency
volatility.
The gold index was down 3 percent, led by
AngloGold, which fell more than 5 percent to 152.70 rand.
AMCU, a hardline union, on Thursday declared a wage dispute
with platinum mining company Lonmin, raising the
possibility of a strike across South Africa's platinum industry
and the gold sector too, where it has significant membership.
Lonmin shares were down 1.6 percent at 51.42 rand.
Junior producer Northam Platinum fell 2.5 percent
to 41.20 rand after a separate union, the National Union of
Mineworkers, gave the company a 48-hour strike notice.
Sun International lost 2.4 percent to 101.95 rand
when COSATU, an union umbrella body, said more than 4,000
employees at the hotel and casino chain would also be staying
away from work as from Friday.
Trading was robust with more than 163 million shares sold,
according to preliminary statistics. Decliners outpaced
advancers 157 to 146.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)