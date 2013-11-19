JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 South African shares lost
ground on Tuesday as investors took profits following a recent
rally, while a slightly stronger rand also put pressure on
mining and dual-listed stocks.
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti and Amplats
were among the biggest fallers, shedding 4.08 percent and 2.94
percent respectively to close at 149.45 rand and 412 rand.
Mining stocks and manufacturing shares could come under more
pressure on Wednesday after electricity utility Eskom
declared a power 'emergency' after the market closed, and said
it was reducing supplies to key industrial customers.
The spot price of platinum rose 1 percent, although top
world producers Anglo American Platinum and Impala
Platinum said it was too early to tell what the impact
would be on their production.
A fall in world shares on Tuesday also filtered through to
the South African market.
Global stocks were lower as equity investors questioned the
sustainability of the recent stock rally after the Paris-based
OECD think-tank cut its 2014 forecast for global economic
growth.
South Africa's benchmark Top-40 index dropped 0.63
percent to 40,337.43. The broader AllShare declined
0.64 percent to 45,138.13.
"The local bourse had moved into very aggressive overbought
territory around a week-and-a-half ago so you're probably seeing
pretty pronounced profit-taking on the back of that," said
Nedbank Capital strategist Mohammed Yaseen Nalla.
"The slightly stronger rand against the dollar certainly
would be quite a drag on the resource sector specifically and
similarly with any of the other dual listed stocks."
The rand firmed during the session to a high of 10.0850, up
0.6 percent from the previous day's close, but had retreated to
10.1725 by 1551 GMT.
Gainers included Tiger Brands whose shares were up
2.2 percent to 310 rand ahead of annual results on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)