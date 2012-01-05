* Top-40 slips 1 percent

* Gold miners down as bullion prices fall

JOHANNESBURG Jan 5 South African stocks closed lower on Thursday for the first time in four days, with the Top-40 index falling more than 1 percent, dragged down by blue-chip telecoms firm MTN and gold miners.

MTN, Africa's biggest mobile operator, plunged 5.4 percent to 132.06 rand, extending losses to 8 percent this year, amid fears that U.S. and European sanctions will hit the economy of Iran, one of its key non-African markets.

An announcement that it would spend $1 billion in 2012 in Nigeria, its biggest market, and the licensing of a rival operator in Cameroon also dampened sentiment towards the stock, said Bruno van Eck, a trader at Thebe Stockbroking.

"It is one of the biggest stocks on the market, so it is obviously pushing the market into negative territory," he said.

Valued at $32.5 billion, MTN is the fourth-largest company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The bourse's benchmark index edged 1.05 percent lower to 29,058.39, while the broader All-share index fell 0.91 percent to 32,599.06.

Spot gold's fall from a high of $1,625.36 to as low as $1,596.24 on the day also made miners such as Harmony and Gold Fields less desirable.

"The gold price has slipped below $1,600. So definitely we've seen some negativity coming in on metal prices. Platinum prices are stepping down and copper prices have taken a hit," van Eck said.

Spot platinum was down 0.6 percent by 1513 GMT leading to a 1.8 percent fall for the industrial metal producer Lonmin.

Harmony, South Africa's third-largest producer of gold, fell 3.2 percent to 96.37 rand while second-placed producer Gold Fields slid 2.7 percent to 125.50 rand.

The blue-chip index failed to break above the 29,400 level on Wednesday, the latest in several attempts at the psychologically important level since October.

Analysts expect it to make a short-term retreat to 29,000 with support at 28,500.

Shares traded totaled 140 million, according to preliminary exchange data, from 156 million in the previous session. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)