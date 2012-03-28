JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South African stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as market momentum slowed after three straight days of gains while investors paused ahead of a central bank decision on interest rates this week.

A downgrade on the outlook for Africa's largest economy by S&P also weighed on sentiment. The ratings agency said it was worried not enough was being done to combat the country's chronic unemployment.

"All key exchanges are near historical highs, which means the risk and reward play is tighter," said Martin Lentsoane, a trader at Newstrading.

The JSE Top-40 index dipped 0.81 percent to 29,715.14 and the broader All-share index closed 0.7 percent lower at 33,621.93.

Lentsoane said retailers and industrials were holding up well this year, as were banks, but resources had slipped.

Harmony Gold Mining was among the three worst performers, shedding almost 2.4 percent, with diversified resources group Exxaro falling by about the same percentage.

On the plus side, supermarket chain Shoprite was the top gainer, having added 3.2 percent by the close, while cellular network provider Vodacom added 1.2 percent.

Investors have been reluctant to take large positions ahead of the central bank's rate decision on Thursday. Economists are predicting rates will remain unchanged from the current 5.5 percent.

Market players will be watching if the bank takes a hawkish stand on inflation, which breached its 3-6 percent target in November and has been above the band since then.

Decliners outnumbered advances 173 to 107 with 66 shares unchanged. A total of 164 million shares changed hands, preliminary data showed, below a 200-day moving average of about 240 million shares. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)