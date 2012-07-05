* Main indices up 0.5 percent
* Exxaro in biggest one-day gain in four months
By Tebogo Mahlaela
JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South African shares gained
slight ground on Thursday, buoyed by three global central bank
rate cuts to jump start economic activity, boosting miners such
as Kumba Iron Ore.
Minerals are South Africa's main exports and roiling
economies in its trading partners often mean slower growth at
home. Diversified miner Exxaro added 3.4 percent to
205.43 rand, its biggest one-day rise in four months.
"Resources companies like Kumba and Exxaro moved up quite
sharply because people were expecting the rate cut in the ECB,"
said Michael Carlsson, a trader at Consillium Capital.
"It's a win-win situation. Equities are in play at the
moment and any good economic news that comes up will support
equities and if we have any bad data coming out, stimulus and
quantitative easing will come in and help support the markets."
The Top-40 index rose 0.5 percent to 30,057.03 and
the All-Share index added a similar margin to
34,222.58.
Kumba ended 3.4 percent stronger at 579.75 rand.
China, Europe and Britain loosened monetary policy in the
space of less than an hour on Thursday, signalling a growing
level of alarm about the world economy, although suggestions of
coordinated action were played down.
Of the three, the surprise move was from Beijing which
lowered its lending rate by 31 basis points to 6 percent
following an interest rate cut just a month ago which also came
out of the blue.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is Africa's deepest and most
liquid, and is often hit by global events because of its
exposure to world markets through mining companies.
South Africa is the world's largest producer of platinum, an
industrial metal, and holds significant reserves of gold.
"We still think SA (South Africa) is attractive," said Zin
Bekkali, chief executive of frontier asset manager Silk Invest
in a live discussion with members of the Reuters Trading Africa
chatroom.
"Valuations-wise, SA is more expensive, but it is also more
liquid and much deeper in terms of potential opportunities," he
said, comparing South Africa to other African markets.
Shares of Curro Holdings extended their gains,
rising more than 6 percent after the company said its shares had
been moved to Johannesburg's main board.
Shares of the private schools owner jumped over 12 percent in
the previous session following news it was joining forces with
the Old Mutual Investment Group to expand private schools for
low-income families.
Investors shrugged off a leadership change at Vodacom
, where chief executive Pieter Uys is leaving the
company and will be replaced by Shameel Joosub. The stock ended
only 0.1 percent lower at 95.90 rand.
Trade picked up with some 189 million shares, according to
preliminary bourse data, from 165 million in the previous
session. Share prices of 155 companies advanced, while another
114 fell.
(Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)