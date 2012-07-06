By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
| JOHANNESBURG, July 6
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South African shares ended
flat on Friday after a volatile session that saw investors
spooked by disappointing U.S. employment data pull resource
firms such as Harmony Gold, lower.
Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo American,
fell nearly 3.5 percent after the miner said earnings for the
first half would be lower than expected due to a fall in metal
prices.
"The resources are out of favour," said Richard Juchniewicz,
a trader at SBG Securities.
"With all that's been happening around the world, the
down-grading of growth forecasts of all these economies, people
are starting to get nervous about what this means for commodity
producers."
U.S. non-farm payrolls expanded by just 80,000 jobs in June,
falling short of forecasts. A Reuters poll showed the market
expected 90,000 additional jobs.
The Top-40 index was flat at 30,056.92, and the
All-Share index edged up a mere 0.01 percent to
34,226.21.
Ten experts polled by Reuters expect the blue-chip index
will climb just another 2 percent by the end of 2012 because of
the country's reliance for much of its trade on Europe, where
growth is grinding to halt.
Harmony Gold sunk more than 2 percent to 76.34 rand, leading
the gold index 1.7 percent lower.
Gold fell more than 1 percent in choppy trade as investors
turned to the perceived safety of the dollar, relinquishing the
euro and gold after dismal U.S. data.
Spot gold was at $1,586.74 an ounce at 1515 GMT from
$1,604.33 at Thursday's close, having earlier touched a session
low of $1,583.99 an ounce.
The retailing and the defensive pharmaceutical
sectors performed better, rising 1.2 and 1.9 percent
respectively.
"Retailers might hold up better if we go into some sort of
global recession. It's not safe in the retailers either ... but
the argument here is that commodities could have more to fall
and they could be hit hardest," Juchniewicz said.
Aspen Pharmacare added 2.4 percent to 129 rand,
while consumer goods company, Tiger Brands, added 1.8
percent to 260 rand.
Tiger Brands said on Wednesday it had reached an in
principle agreement to acquire a 63.35 percent stake in Nigerian
flour and pasta maker Dangote.
Nearly 154 million shares were traded, according to
preliminary statistics by the bourse, from 189 million shares
that changed hands on Thursday, with 139 decliners and 137
advancers while 59 shares were unchanged.
(Editing by David Dolan)