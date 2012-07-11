JOHANNESBURG, July 11 South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors continued to hit Exxaro Resources and other miners over worries that slowing commodities demand would erase profits.

Shares of Mondi Ltd edged down 1 percent after the paper maker said it would buy German packaging firm Nordenia International from Oaktree Capital, a $782 million deal that will give it a bigger presence in consumer packaging.

"The resources just seem to be getting hammered here, the sector is not looking great," said Richard Juchniewicz, a trader at SBG Securities.

"This market is going to fall. Guys are saying things could get pretty worse. Right at this time I'm not putting money on the table."

The benchmark Top-40 index closed down 0.93 percent at 29,570.89.

The All-share index, the broadest measure of South African stock performance, ended 0.81 percent lower at 33,724.69.

Exxaro' extended its slide into a fourth straight session, dropping 3.3 percent to 173.61 rand. The diversified miner has fallen nearly 16 percent since Friday, when Kumba Iron Ore - in which it owns 20 percent - warned of lower first-half profits due to a drop in metal prices.

Exxaro was also been hurt by a sell-off this week in pigment maker Tronox Inc. The New York-listed firm, which is nearly 40 percent owned by Exxaro, has tumbled on concerns of weakening demand.

Resource stocks have also been hurt by Chinese economic data, which suggests the world's second-largest economy is facing its deepest slump since the 2008 crisis.

Among the weakest performers were gold producers. Gold shares weakened, as nervous investors overlooked a slight rise in the bullion price. The JSE's gold mining index gave up 2.5 percent.

AngloGold Ashanti lost almost 3 percent and Gold Fields dropped more than 2 percent.

"If you go back to quarter one in 2009, between then and now the gold index has mostly sat in a range of 2,150 to around 3,000 mark," said George Glynos, managing director of financial consultancy ETM.

"So we are at the lower end of that range now and there appears to be a lot of congestion and support based on prior lows between 2,159 and 2,250," he said.

A total of 148 million shares changed hands, down from 143 million in the previous session. Decliners outpaced advancers at 165 to 99. Another 69 stocks remain unchanged. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, Ed Stoddard and Tshepo Tshabalala; editing by David Dolan)