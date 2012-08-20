* Top-40 index down 0.24 pct at 31,299.77
* All-Share index down 0.21 pct at 35,471.07
JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 South African stocks edged
lower on Monday as gold miner Harmony Gold extended
losses on a surprise quarterly loss, and as investors bet some
equities in Africa's largest economy might be overheated.
Almost all resource stocks and some financials slipped into
negative territory after booking sharp rises in recent sessions,
when both the JSE All-Share index and the benchmark
Top-40 index hit record highs.
"We've seen some all-time highs recently, so to see some
profit-taking is really not a surprise," said Ferdi Heyneke, a
portfolio manager at Afrifocus Securities.
"But it's a mixed market and you're still seeing some buying
in some of the defensive shares."
The Top-40 index closed 0.24 percent lower at 31,299.77,
while the broader All-share index lost 0.21 percent to
35,471.07.
Harmony slipped 6.15 percent to 75.42 rand, extending a
sell-off of the stock on Friday following its surprise
fourth-quarter loss.
Other losers included bigger rivals AngloGold Ashanti
, down 2.5 percent, and Gold Fields, down 2.1
percent.
Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum miner,
continued to slip and ended 3.99 percent lower in Johannesburg
following violent clashes at one of its mines which saw 44
striking miners killed and dozens injured.
Spot platinum on Monday hit its highest level since
July following the violence and retreated only slightly after
news that operations at Lonmin's Marikana mine had resumed when
about a third of its workers returned to work.
South Africa produces 75 percent of the world's platinum, so
any threat to output can have a significant impact on prices.
The gainers were led by Africa's top telecom group MTN
, which closed up 2.3 percent At 155.19 rand, as
investors were looking for more defensive stocks and big
dividend payers in a low interest rate environment.
MTN's dividend yield is 4.9 percent, making it the
fourth-highest on the Top-40.
Retailers Woolworths and Shoprite also
ended higher, up 1.94 percent and 1.45 percent, respectively.
The world's top platinum producers Anglo American Platinum
and Impala Platinum, which together supply
some two-thirds of the global platinum, also closed higher.
"These two shares are really rock-bottom at the moment and
there might be a bit of interest in them at these lower levels,
but they still remain very volatile," Heyneke added.
Trade volumes were low, with some 143 million shares
changing hands, according to latest bourse statistics, compared
with last year's daily average of 225 million shares.
Decliners outnumbered advancers at 147 to 133. A total of 64
stocks were unchanged.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)