* Rand at 3-1/2 yr low
* Retailers sold off, mining recovers
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 South African shares edged
lower on Monday after the rand weakened more than 2
percent, hitting retailers reliant on dollar-denominated imports
such as Mr Price, but rewarding exporters producing in
the local currency.
Investors also punished AVI Ltd, a consumer foods
maker that also sells designer brands such as Kurt Geiger and
Carvela shoes, pushing it 7.3 percent lower to 56.45 rand.
The rand tumbled to a 3-1/2 year low on Monday, losing as
much as 2.4 percent to a low of 8.9950 per dollar, just shy of a
key psychological level at 9.
"All the retailers that are importing are getting knocked
down quite aggressively whereas all the rand hedges that are
producing in rand and exporting in dollars are up today," said
Robert Towell, a senior portfolio manager at Consilium Capital.
The Top-40 index shaved off 0.55 percent to
32,183.45 while the All-Share lost 0.69 percent to
36,337.39.
Clothing and home goods seller Mr Price plummeted 9 percent
to 116 rand. Grocers Pick N Pay and Shoprite
lost over 4 percent to 41.95 and 157.62 rand respectively.
BofA Merrill Lynch on Monday dropped cut its rating on South
Africa's consumer firms to neutral from overweight. The sector
has been popular with foreign investors despite local analysts'
protests that it was overvalued.
"We put the long-loved SA consumer theme on neutral," the
brokerage said.
"Throw in the negative South Africa specific strike
headlines and we find the case for near term outperformance to
have largely disappeared."
Mining firms, which are reeling from a series of wildcat
strikes that started in the platinum sector and spread to other
companies and beyond the industry, recovered marginally.
Some 75,000 miners have downed tools, pushing precious metal
prices higher.
Gold miners gained nearly 2 percent with South
Africa's third-largest producer Harmony up 3 percent at
69.56 rand.
Impala Platinum added 2.7 percent to 143.82 rand
and Anglo American Platinum gained over 1 percent to
403 rand, despite purging 12,000 wildcat strikers from its
payroll on Friday.
Steelmaker Arcelor Mittal ended trade 1.8 percent
stronger at 40.44 rand, minutes before it announced that a
supplier, Sishen Iron Ore Company, had declared a force majeure
because of an illegal strike.
Trade was robust with over 193.5 million shares changing
ownership. Share prices of 182 companies lost value while those
of another 101 were stronger.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)