* Banks down on global economic outlook

* Top-40, All-share indices down over 0.1 percent

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 South Africa's All-share index edged back from record highs on Wednesday, with retailers such as Mr. Price hit after government data showed store sales had weakened.

The weak rand failed to buoy the market as it has in the last two sessions, although it lifted the fortunes of companies such as luxury goods firm Richemont.

The benchmark Top-40 index finished down 0.13 percent at 36,328.32. The broader All-share index edged down 0.19 percent to 40,876.10. It hit a new high of 41,040.11 in early trade.

"It's a mixed bag of chips today," said Tiaan Heydenrich, a trader at PSG Securities. "There's a lot of rand weakness but that should usually support us."

Retail sales growth slowed to 1.9 percent year-on-year in January from 2.2 percent in December, falling far short of a 3.5 percent growth estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.

The government figures sent the rand to a fresh four-year low and the share price of clothing and food retailer Woolworths lost 2.1 percent to 69.95 rand. Rival Mr. Price shed 2.8 percent 116.80 rand.

With about three quarters of retailers having reported their results so far this earnings season, around 88 percent of those reporting have lagged behind consensus and just over 10 percent met or beat expectations, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Banks were also sold off in line with global equities that took a step back following a weak Italian bond auction and data showing euro zone factory output fell sharply in January.

Leading lender Standard Bank lost 2.6 percent 114.52 rand and Nedbank climbed down 2.1 percent to 194.33 rand.

Gainers were mainly so-called "rand hedges", Johannesburg-listed companies that reap the bulk of their revenue outside of South Africa, making them less sensitive to weakness in the currency.

Richemont led gainers with a 2 percent increase while media and Internet conglomerate Naspers added 1.5 percent.

Trade was robust with 192 million shares changing hands, according to preliminary data and compared with an average 185 million shares over the last one year. Advancers lagged decliners, 112 to 188. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)