* Top-40, All-share indices up nearly 0.9 pct
* Altech, Vodacom lead losers
JOHANNESBURG, April 25 South African stocks
ended higher on Thursday as gold mining shares such as junior
producer Gold One surged on the back of a rally in
bullion prices.
Gold One topped the gainers' list on the broad All-Share
index, rising 17.5 percent to 2.08 rand - its biggest one-day
percentage rise.
The rally in gold mining companies helped the benchmark
Top-40 index gain 0.86 percent to 34,485.76. The
All-Share index was up by 0.89 percent to 39,128.87.
"Bearing in mind that our gold stocks were sold very hard
last week, and if one looks at the top performers of the day,
it's basically a bit of a recovery from very over-sold gold
levels," said Reuben Beelders, portfolio manager at Gryphon
Asset Management.
Gold climbed nearly 2 percent to its highest in 10 days on
Thursday, boosted by a weaker dollar and firm prices in other
commodities.
South Africa is one of the world's largest gold producers
and its bourse is often influenced by spot prices for precious
metals.
Major gold producer Gold Fields added nearly 9
percent to 70.14 rand, its biggest one-day gain in more than
three years. Africa's top gold producer AngloGold Ashanti
was nearly 3 percent higher at 177.15 rand.
Tech firm Allied Technologies tallied the bourse's
biggest percentage fall for the session, extending losses for a
second day after posting a 23 percent drop in full-year
earnings. Its shares were down 7.8 percent to 33.10 rand.
Mobile operator Vodacom lost some gains made in the
previous session, dropping over 2 percent to end at 106.15 rand.
The stock jumped on Wednesday after Vodacom said full-year
earnings would rise by at least 20 percent.
Trade was active, with 208 million shares changing hands
according to preliminary data. A total of 205 shares advanced,
110 declined and 64 were unchanged.
(Reporting by Benon Oluka and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jon
Herskovitz)