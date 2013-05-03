By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 3 South African stocks climbed
to one-month closing highs on Friday, boosted by global peers
and upbeat U.S. jobs data, but the country's No. 3 bullion
producer Harmony Gold fell sharply after posting a
loss.
The benchmark Top-40 index gained 1.75 percent to
34,963.97, its highest close since early April. The broader
All-Share index added 1.3 percent to 39,592.28, also a
one-month closing high.
It was the second straight session of gains for both
indices.
The U.S. April nonfarm payrolls report showed that
employers had hired 165,000 more people, up from a revised
138,000 in March and compared with expectations for only an
additional 145,000 new jobs last month.
The jobs figures capped a big week for markets, which have
been boosted by news of the U.S. Federal Reserve committing to
its aggressive monetary policy easing and the European Central
Bank cutting rates to record lows.
"The jobs data was the third big event this week that was
positive for markets," said George Glynos, managing director of
ETM Analytics in Johannesburg.
Johannesburg gains were broad-based, from shares such as
global mining group Anglo American, which added 4.0
percent to 227.41 rand, and pharmaceutical companies including
Aspen Pharmacare, which rose almost 6 percent, making
it the biggest advancer on the Top 40.
Bucking the trend was African Bank Limited, which
plunged more than 17 percent, a day after South Africa's biggest
unsecured loans lender flagged as much as a 28 percent decline
in first-half profit.
Harmony Gold was also hammered, losing over 10 percent at
one point during the trading session to an eight-year low. It
ended 9.25 percent down at 39.00 rand.
The company on Friday unveiled a third-quarter loss caused
by production shortfalls following labour unrest. Its slide
underscored market concerns about the ongoing impact of strikes,
rising costs and falling prices.
Other South African gold producers also faltered, but not on
the same scale, as the rosy U.S. jobs data took the shine off
the precious metal's safe haven status, pushing its spot price
into the red.
AngloGold Ashanti, Africa's top gold producer, shed
1 percent to 169.59 rand.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)