JOHANNESBURG May 3 South African stocks climbed to one-month closing highs on Friday, boosted by global peers and upbeat U.S. jobs data, but the country's No. 3 bullion producer Harmony Gold fell sharply after posting a loss.

The benchmark Top-40 index gained 1.75 percent to 34,963.97, its highest close since early April. The broader All-Share index added 1.3 percent to 39,592.28, also a one-month closing high.

It was the second straight session of gains for both indices.

The U.S. April nonfarm payrolls report showed that employers had hired 165,000 more people, up from a revised 138,000 in March and compared with expectations for only an additional 145,000 new jobs last month.

The jobs figures capped a big week for markets, which have been boosted by news of the U.S. Federal Reserve committing to its aggressive monetary policy easing and the European Central Bank cutting rates to record lows.

"The jobs data was the third big event this week that was positive for markets," said George Glynos, managing director of ETM Analytics in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg gains were broad-based, from shares such as global mining group Anglo American, which added 4.0 percent to 227.41 rand, and pharmaceutical companies including Aspen Pharmacare, which rose almost 6 percent, making it the biggest advancer on the Top 40.

Bucking the trend was African Bank Limited, which plunged more than 17 percent, a day after South Africa's biggest unsecured loans lender flagged as much as a 28 percent decline in first-half profit.

Harmony Gold was also hammered, losing over 10 percent at one point during the trading session to an eight-year low. It ended 9.25 percent down at 39.00 rand.

The company on Friday unveiled a third-quarter loss caused by production shortfalls following labour unrest. Its slide underscored market concerns about the ongoing impact of strikes, rising costs and falling prices.

Other South African gold producers also faltered, but not on the same scale, as the rosy U.S. jobs data took the shine off the precious metal's safe haven status, pushing its spot price into the red.

AngloGold Ashanti, Africa's top gold producer, shed 1 percent to 169.59 rand. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)