JOHANNESBURG May 8 South African stocks rebounded on Wednesday and ended more than 1 percent higher after resource shares such as Assore and Kumba Iron Ore were buoyed by strong trade data from top commodities consumer China.

China is South Africa's largest bilateral trading partner and one of the biggest buyers of its commodities such as platinum, iron ore, gold and coal. China's better-than-expected trade data already pushed world shares to five-year highs.

"The Chinese data is definitely driving the market. It is bringing confidence," said Greg Davies, an equities trader at Cratos Capital.

The Top-40 blue-chip index added 1.74 percent to 35,827.46, while the broader All-Share index ended 1.59 percent higher at 40,456.62.

Media and e-commerce firm Naspers led the gainers, up 3.67 percent to 639.75 rand, followed by Assore and Kumba, which gained 3.64 percent and 2.64 percent respectively. Most retailers and financial stocks also ended in positive territory.

Bullion producer Sibanye Gold ended up 4.88 percent after the company said its first-quarter production grew 36 percent as output returned to normal following a wave of strikes last year.

Shares of African Bank jumped more than 7 percent, its biggest one-day gain in four years, after the unsecured lender indicated that its credit loss charges were only 0.5 percent higher than forecast at the end of last year.

The continent's fourth-largest gold producer, Gold Fields , led the losers on the blue-chip index, shedding more than 1 percent, as investors remained wary about the gold sector.

"The gold shares in South Africa have really been out of favour. A lot of fund managers are selling gold shares and buying gold exchange-trade funds (ETFs)," Davies said.

An above-average 240 million shares changed hands, with 208 shares advancing and 98 declining, while 51 were unchanged. (Reporting by Benon Oluka and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)