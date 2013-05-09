JOHANNESBURG May 9 South African stocks edged
lower on Thursday on profit taking, while the news of a
potential new offer for drugmaker Adcock Ingram pushed
that stock up more than 8 percent to an all-time high.
Adcock said it had received non-binding proposals that could
lead to an offer to buy all of, or a controlling stake, in the
company, suggesting a possible rival bid to the $675 million
offer made by conglomerate Bidvest.
The stock ended up 8.87 percent at 67.50 rand, the highest
in the company's history, according to Reuters data.
"These markets have had a hell of a run and are definitely
due for a break and profit taking. That's probably what we are
seeing now," said Henre Herselman, a derivatives trader at
Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers.
The Top-40 index lost 0.41 percent to 35,679.33
while the broader All-share index ended 0.29 percent
lower at 40,337.81.
Among the top losers of the day were media and e-commerce
group Naspers, which led the market the previous day,
and finished down 2.41 percent at 624.33 rand.
Sappi shed more than 7 percent to a six-month low
and ended down 4.24 percent after the paper maker said quarterly
profit had dropped by 30 percent.
Gainers on the blue-chip index were led by bullion producer
Gold Fields, which ended up 2.94 percent despite a
laggard spot price of gold.
"(These gold companies) have just been sold off so hard in
the last while that they are due a bit of a breather and a
bounce," Herselman said.
He added that talks of a potential rate cut may be the focus
for investors in coming weeks ahead of a decision by the
Monetary Policy Committee due on May 23.
"Several central banks have cut interest rates and that's
the theme," he said. "They're not happy with growth numbers, so
they're happy to provide some stimulus to revive growth, which
will lead to demand for materials."
Trade was fairly active, with more than 200 million shares
changing hands according to preliminary data. A total of 174
shares advanced, 132 declined, while 63 were unchanged.
