* Indices drop by more than 1 pct
* Gold stocks take a knock
JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 South African shares
extended losses for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as
investors bet that the dark cloud of the U.S. budget stalemate
would continue to hang over global markets.
The Top-40 index shaved more than 1.2 percent to
38,106.70 after dropping by a similar margin in the previous
session. The All-share lost 1.1 percent to 42,779.87,
its lowest in a month.
Some investors are betting the U.S. political deadlock could
drag on past the weekend, which may resort in panic selling next
week, said Tony Cadle, portfolio manager at Ashburton
Investments.
"That is what people are concerned about, that it could be
another 5-10 percent lower between now and next Thursday if
there is no resolution," said Cadle.
"The smart money will be buying between now and next
Thursday and short-term traders will be selling because they
know there is the possibility that the stocks will be down
another percent or whatever."
Johannesburg-listed gold producers slid 2.7 percent
after a positive run earlier this week. The spot price
fell 1 percent as news that Janet Yellen would be the new head
of the Federal Reserve bolstered the dollar.
AngloGold Ashanti, Africa's top bullion producer,
lost 3.4 percent while Sibanye Gold closed 4.3 percent
lower.
A total 207 companies declined in value, compared with 98
that gained through the trade of more than 159 million shares,
according to preliminary bourse data.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)